2024 Oscar Adayları açıklandı

Oscar Ödül Törenin gerçekleşeceği 10 Mart tarihine kadar sinema dünyasının bu heyecan verici olayına dair merakla beklenen detaylar ve yorumlar ise tüm dünyada film severlerin dikkatini şimdiden çekmeye başladı. GGusto editörleri bu heyecan verici 96. Oscar Ödülleri’nin aday listesini aşağıda sizler için bir araya getirdi.
#GGustopicks
Her yıl büyük bir heyecanla beklenen ve sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödül töreni olan Oscar Ödülleri’nin 2024 aday listesi ve 2024 Oscar'ına aday gösterilen oyuncular!
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu adayları
#Annette Bening, Nyad
#LilyGladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
#Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
#Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
#Emma Stone (Poor Things)
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
-
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
-
- Colman Domingo (Rustin)
-
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
-
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
-
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
En İyi Yönetmen
-
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
-
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
-
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
-
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
-
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
-
- Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
-
- Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon
-
- Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
-
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
-
- Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
-
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
-
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
-
- America Ferrera (Barbie)
-
- Jodie Foster (Nyad)
-
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
J
En İyi Film
-
- American Fiction
-
- Anatomy of a Fall
-
- Barbie
-
- The Holdovers
-
- Killers of the Flower Moon
-
- Maestro
-
- Oppenheimer
-
- Past Lives
-
- Poor Things
-
- The Zone of Interest
En İyi Yönetmen
-
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
-
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
-
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
-
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
-
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
-
- Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
-
- Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon
-
- Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
-
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
-
- Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
-
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
-
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
-
- America Ferrera (Barbie)
-
- Jodie Foster (Nyad)
-
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
En İyi Görsel Efekt
-
- The Creator
-
- Godzilla Minus One
-
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
-
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
-
- Napoleon
En İyi Belgesel Film
-
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
-
- The Eternal Memory
-
- Four Daughters
-
- To Kill a Tiger
-
- 20 Days in Mariupol
En İyi Belgesel Kısa Film
-
- The ABCs of Book Banning
-
- The Barber of Little Rock
-
- Island in Between
-
- The Last Repair Shop
-
- Nai Nai & Wai Po
En İyi Animasyon Filmi
-
- The Boy and the Heron
-
- Elemental
-
- Nimona
-
- Robot Dreams
-
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı
-
- Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)
-
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)
-
- Napoleon (Janty Yates ve Dave Crossman)
-
- Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)
-
- Poor Things (Holly Waddington)
En İyi Saç ve Makyaj Tasarımı
-
- Golda
-
- Maestro
-
- Oppenheimer
-
- Poor Things
-
- Society of the Snow
En İyi Kısa Film
-
- The After
-
- Invincible
-
- Knight of Fortune
-
- Red, White and Blue
-
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
En İyi Kısa Animasyon Filmi
-
- Letter to a Pig
-
- Ninety-Five Senses
-
- Our Uniform
-
- Pachyderme
-
- War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John&Yoko
En İyi Kurgu
-
- Anatomy of a Fall
-
- The Holdovers
-
- Killers of the Flower Moon
-
- Oppenheimer
-
- Poor Things
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
-
- American Fiction (Cord Jefferson)
-
- Barbie (Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach)
-
- Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)
-
- Poor Things (Tony McNamara)
-
- The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)
En İyi Özgün Senaryo
-
- Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet&Arthur Harari)
-
- The Holdovers (David Hemingson)
-
- Maestro (Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)
-
- May December (Samy Burch&Alex Mechanik)
-
- Past Lives (Celine Song)
En İyi Uluslararası Uzun Metraj Film
-
- Io Capitano (İtalya)
-
- Perfect Days (Japonya)
-
- Society of the Snow (İspanya)
-
- The Teachers’ Lounge (Almanya)
-
- The Zone of Interest (İngiltere)
En İyi Özgün Şarkı
-
- The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot)
-
- I’m Just Ken (Barbie)
-
- It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
-
- Wahzhazhe (Killers of the Flower Moon)
-
- What Was I Made For? (Barbie)
En İyi Film Müziği
-
- American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
-
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
-
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
-
- Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
-
- Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)
En İyi Yapım Tasarımı
-
- Barbie
-
- Killers of the Flower Moon
-
- Napoleon
-
- Oppenheimer
-
- Poor Things
En İyi Ses Miksajı
-
- The Creator
-
- Maestro
-
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
-
- Oppenheimer
-
- The Zone of Interest
En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi
-
- El Conde
-
- Killers of the Flower Moon
-
- Maestro
-
- Oppenheimer
-
- Poor Things
#GGustopicks
En iyi filmler, en iyi diziler, en popüler etkinlikler ve yeni çıkacak olan sezonun en iyi projelerinden ilk siz haberdar olmak için bizi takip etmeye devam edin.